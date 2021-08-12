Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogdensburg, NY

Press Release Regarding 1308 Ford Street Meth Lab

ogdensburg.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery, mitigation and removal of the methamphetamine lab at 1308 Ford Street, and the subsequent arrest of two individuals marks a renewed sense of urgency and call to action for the City of Ogdensburg. The City will become increasingly more aggressive at removing this danger to public safety and scourge on our community. In addition to the fullest extent of law enforcement actions available, the City will now condemn any structure or dwelling that is determined to have been used as a meth lab until full engineering, health and safety assessments are complete and a certificate of occupancy re-issued by Code Enforcement. The City will also request the courts prosecute the criminal and code infractions pertaining to this activity in the harshest manner possible.

www.ogdensburg.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Crime & Safety
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#City#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 2

Community Policy