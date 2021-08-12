Press Release Regarding 1308 Ford Street Meth Lab

The discovery, mitigation and removal of the methamphetamine lab at 1308 Ford Street, and the subsequent arrest of two individuals marks a renewed sense of urgency and call to action for the City of Ogdensburg. The City will become increasingly more aggressive at removing this danger to public safety and scourge on our community. In addition to the fullest extent of law enforcement actions available, the City will now condemn any structure or dwelling that is determined to have been used as a meth lab until full engineering, health and safety assessments are complete and a certificate of occupancy re-issued by Code Enforcement. The City will also request the courts prosecute the criminal and code infractions pertaining to this activity in the harshest manner possible.