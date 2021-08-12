Weidner Philharmonic 2021-2022 Performance Series Announced

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is pleased announce concert dates for the Weidner Philharmonic’s 2021-2022 performance series. Entering its third year, The Weidner Philharmonic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will welcome live audiences to the Weidner Center this fall with a classic symphony concert and a special gala celebrating the installation of Michael Alexander as UW-Green Bay’s seventh Chancellor. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM.