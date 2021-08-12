Statement from City Manager Stephen P. Jellie

Ogdensburg: Protecting Past Bad Practice Won’t Save a City. Saving a city from the financial distress (proven by facts) that Ogdensburg is in will not be easy. Setting the conditions for the revival of the city will be even more difficult but it is absolutely obtainable. Protecting the past won’t do it. Hiring more public employees won’t do it. Using contingency funds and fund balances to pay unaffordable salaries won’t do it. Allowing the County to dictate how Sales Tax generated in Ogdensburg gets distributed won’t do it. Criticizing every idea that is contrary to past practice won’t do it. Continuing to fund inefficiently managed organizations won’t do it. Allowing drug dealers to inhabit the City won’t do it. Placing personal entitlement before the needs of the community won’t do it.