Wareham Land Trust is Searching for an Executive Director

Position: Executive Director (Full-Time or Part-Time) The Wareham Land Trust, Inc. (WLT) was founded by a group of residents dedicated to conserving and protecting Wareham’s open space and natural resources. The WLT was established in 2001 as a non-profit 501(c)3 all-volunteer governed organization and is accredited by the Land Trust Alliance Accreditation Commission. WLT’s mission is to conserve Wareham’s open space and natural resources, to unite citizens in a common goal of conservation and responsible land use, and to educate the public about the environment and economic benefits of protecting open space and promoting sustainable development. To date WLT has conserved over 680 acres of open space through land acquisition and conservation restrictions thus protecting wildlife habitat, safeguarding wetland and estuary ecosystems, preserving scenic vistas and providing natural areas for passive recreation.

