Some of NYC’s best improvisers come together to make laughs out of our most embarrassing moments. We invite audience members to drop some regretful moments into a bucket on stage (anonymously of course!) which we will use as inspiration for an out-there-crap-your-pants funny show that you can’t tell anyone about! PLEASE! YOU PROMISED! MY REPUTATION!!! Later in the show, we invite a guest you may know up to share some embarrassing tales to inspire our second half. Each show is different, funny, and regretful for us!