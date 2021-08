Hiking has its hidden gems—obscure, spectacular trails that get little attention and less traffic. Colorado’s 14ers are not among them: The highest mountains in the state see hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. But there’s a reason for that. We’re sharing this story on hiking Quandary Peak—one of the state’s most spectacular, popular 14ers—for free. Members can read our full-length round-up of this and 9 other perfect ridge-hiking adventures right now. Not a member? Sign up today.