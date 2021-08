In low, clear water, bring your long leaders and dry flies for finicky bronzebacks. It was middle of August, we hadn’t had rain in over a month, and the river was so clear you could count the snails on every rock. I was standing in the front of my drift boat with the anchor down, watching four smallmouth bass in the 18-inch range rise to size 14 Sulphurs as they floated down a soft seam of a small back eddy beside a small logjam on the bank. I made my first cast with a 14-foot leader built with a hard monofilament butt section tapered down to 6-pound fluorocarbon tippet, and I thought to myself: “Am I trout fishing or bass fishing?”