Grocery & Supermaket

Got These Frozen Chicken Products At Aldi? You Might Want To Take Them Back

1240 WJIM
 6 days ago
Let's be honest. Shopping is hard enough. That is, if you're still actually going to the grocery store. Since the pandemic, a lot of people have opted to do grocery home delivery. I have a bunch of friends who are using meal delivery services. Meal delivery services have seen a...

Lansing, MI
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Walmart, Aldi among retailers that received recalled raw, frozen chicken products linked to outbreak

Federal officials have identified specific stores that sold recalled frozen, raw breaded chicken products. The products are associated with a Salmonella outbreak. At least 28 people across eight states have been confirmed infected in the Salmonella outbreak, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and infection. Eleven patients have been so sick that they were admitted to hospitals. No one has died.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Might Have Trouble Spotting Your Favorite Aldi Coffee Creamer

If you are a fan of Aldi, you probably shop there regularly to take advantage of its low prices on everyday grocery items as well as its Aldi-owned brands, which deliver great quality at a lower cost than many competitors. One such popular Aldi-branded product has been Friendly Farms coffee creamer, which is available in fat-free and sugar-free varieties and features a wide selection of flavors, including Hazelnut, Coconut Creme, and White Chocolate Mocha.
AgricultureFood52

A Massive Recall of Frozen Chicken Products Has Just Been Announced

You may want to reconsider what you’re going to cook for dinner tonight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled across the country due to salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based food processing company, has recalled exactly 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The recall includes a total of five different products that are sold under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. They can be found at ALDI, among other grocery stores. "Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," according to an announcement released by the USDA.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Want Flavorful, Crisp Chicken Tenders? Marinate Them in Duck Sauce.

Duck sauce isn’t just for dipping. I love chicken tenders. I was one of those kids who would sit down at a restaurant and immediately scan the menu for any mention of them. As I’ve grown up, I’ve branched out and don’t order them as often, but I always have some sitting in my freezer or fridge just in case.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products

The StarKist Premium White Chicken pouches are a ready-to-eat meal or snack option for consumers looking to incorporate chicken into their favorite recipes. The fully-cooked chicken product doesn't require draining and comes in single-serve pouches to make it easier for consumers to portion out. The product comes in two varieties including Premium White Chicken as well as the Premium White Chicken 25% Less Sodium, which both contain 15-grams of protein each and 80-calories.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Aldi offering new fun frozen treats for final days of summer

With the weather heating up, there is nothing we need more than some frozen treats to keep us cool. Mother Nature doesn’t care that fall is around the corner. She’s saying it’s going to be over 100 degrees every day and we just have to deal with it. Luckily, Aldi has some new frozen treats that are perfect for the sweltering heat.
Food SafetyNBC New York

Nearly 60K Pounds of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Several frozen chicken products sold at Aldi and other stores are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued an announcement saying that Indiana-based Serenade Foods is recalling "approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products" that may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall names five items under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Aldi's Kirkwood brand.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

8 Frozen Vegan Pizzas You’ll Want in Your Freezer

Not sure what to make for dinner? You can’t go wrong with these eight frozen vegan pizzas! We love a good plant-based pie, especially one we can easily make at home. Here are some of our favorite frozen pizzas you can buy in stores and online. Amy’s. Amy’s is a...
Milford, INhngnews.com

Serenade Foods recalls frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products

Serenade Foods, of Milford, Ind., is recalling approximately 59,251 lbs. of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Aug. 10. FSIS issued a public health alert on June 2, 2021 related to these products.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food SafetyThrillist

The FDA Is Recalling 60,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken

While you're ridding your fridge of possible salmonella-contaminated salad and some Listeria kimchi, you might want to check your freezer as well. Turns out, Aldi, along with other national retailers, is pulling frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned chicken from its aisles. Serenade Foods is recalling 60,000 pounds of various chicken...
Milford, INwgnradio.com

Specific lots of frozen, stuffed chicken products from Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood recalled due to possible contamination

Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS issued a public health alert on June 2, 2021 related to these products.

