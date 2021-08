APPLETON - Outagamie County residents aiming to make an impact on changes, if any, to local voting wards are running out of time to submit their opinions. With the latest U.S. Census Bureau data released last week and the county board looking to finalize its voting wards by Nov. 9, residents have until 9 a.m. Thursday to submit recommended "communities of interest" to the county to help with its redistricting process.