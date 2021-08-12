How an Expert in U.S.-China Trade Adapted to the Pandemic
Margaret Wong is the founder of three businesses related to U.S.-China trade: McWong International, a lighting company; McWong Environmental & Energy Group, which focuses on industrial wastewater treatment; and California Center, a consulting firm that facilitates business opportunities for California-based companies in China and vice versa. Last year, she added a fourth enterprise to her portfolio: Empress M, a Chinese restaurant in Napa that pays homage to her sobriquet, the “Business Empress.”comstocksmag.com
Comments / 0