TrackMan Hitting Leaderboard - Summer 2021

By PBR Texas Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 5 days ago

TEXAS – Over the course of the Summer, our PBR Texas staff has traveled the state hosting Showcases at various Universities and High Schools. The showcases featured an array of talented prospects from the 2022-2025 classes. Our Trackman Hitting Leaderboard provides an extensive look at the top metrics from this summer in the following categories: Peak Exit Velocity, Peak Distance, Average Exit Velocity, Average Distance, Line Drive %.

