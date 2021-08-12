TrackMan Hitting Leaderboard - Summer 2021

Our summer schedule kicked off Wednesday June, 2, 2021 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field, home of the Ragin Cajuns of the University of Louisiana. Over 60 of the state's top prospects from the 2022-2024 classes came together for what turned out to be an incredible day of baseball. The event started out with players running the 60 yard dash, then batting practice, to defensive work, and ending with two separate games. Familiar faces continued to show off their talent and skills, while there were also some new names who made big splashes. Below, we take a look at every catcher in attendance.