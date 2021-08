Editor’s Note: The following speech was written by Kaden Simon for Cuero High School’s 2021 bell ceremony. As I look over the last 17, almost 18 years, I would say I’ve been very fortunate to have great-Grandparents, Grandparents, Parents and siblings to look up to as I’ve grown and tried to figure out the basics of life. Not sure everything from my siblings was worth knowing but it was worth a few laughs just the same. Likewise, there have been mentors in my life that have guided me through my religious journey, pushed me as part of team sports, helped me grow in my leadership and community service skills and helped me find my path for a future career. I want to thank everyone who has had a hand in helping me become who I am today and for giving me the support needed to succeed.