Equestrian releases 2021-22 IHSA, NCEA schedules
Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's equestrian program and director of riding Phillip Williamson are excited to announce the Hornets' 2021-22 competition schedule. Lynchburg's riding program will be back in full swing this coming year with full slates of both Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association shows and National Collegiate Equestrian Association meets beginning with the NCEA opener Saturday, Sept. 18 at SUNY New Paltz.lynchburgsports.com
Comments / 0