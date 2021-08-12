Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Ken Knight Awards Honor Local Media Trailblazers

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Lynn Jones-Turpin – The second annual Ken Knight awards were recently held to honor Black History in local media and was an opportunity to celebrate media trailblazers, current and future leaders. The ceremony brings together journalists as well as representatives from all facets of media including TV, radio, newspapers, and social media influencers and sales and marketing professionals under one roof. The award was named after Duval radio personality Ken Knight because of his lifelong mission to uplift African Americans in the media. “So often our members of the media are the ones telling those stories and are not recognized for their achievements and hard work. Ken Knight was a giant to all Americans and we stand on his shoulders. So this year and every year we present this award to people who use their platform to advance and uplift Black people.” said founder Attorney Nwabufo “Obi” Umunna, Esq.

