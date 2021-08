A 52 year old woman from Pierre has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Wire Fraud, Mail Fraud and Money Laundering. Marietta Ravnaas pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that Ravnaas participated in a scheme involving CARES Act unemployment benefits. Specifically, other participants in the scheme unlawfully shared with one another the personal identifying information of various individuals. The personal information was used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits from various states. The Indictment also alleges that Ravnaas knowingly allowed the fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits payments to be deposited into her bank account, and then transferred money at the direction of other participants in the scheme. Ravnaas frequently transferred the funds to other participants using WorldRemit, an international money transfer service. Ravnaas also kept some of the funds to use for her own purposes.