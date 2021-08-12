Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Greater Macedonia Baptist Church Installs 8th Pastor In 107 Year History

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 1880 Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville, Florida is excited to announce the installation of its’ eighth pastor Reverend Brian C. Campbell within the church’s one-hundred and seven (107) year history on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Rudolph McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus of Bethel Institutional Baptist Church will bring the spoken word. The public is welcomed.

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Macedonia#Baptist#Southside High School#Religion#The University Of Phoenix#Ma#Apologetics#Fqhc#Lee High School#Riverside High School
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 1

Community Policy