Greater Macedonia Baptist Church Installs 8th Pastor In 107 Year History
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 1880 Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville, Florida is excited to announce the installation of its’ eighth pastor Reverend Brian C. Campbell within the church’s one-hundred and seven (107) year history on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Rudolph McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus of Bethel Institutional Baptist Church will bring the spoken word. The public is welcomed.jacksonvillefreepress.com
