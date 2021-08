Old Bridge Township contractor Lucas Brothers, Inc. will begin upgrading handicap ramps on Morganville Road on or about Friday, August 13th, 2021 (weather permitting). The work will take place between the hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will take approximately one week to complete. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact the Engineering Department at 732-721-5600 Ext. 2302.