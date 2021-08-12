Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDirector of Marketing and Communications at Graceworks Lutheran Services. Graceworks Lutheran Services is pleased to welcome Michael Taylor as Director of Marketing and Communications. Michael brings over 30 years of marketing, advertising, communications, and event marketing experience to his position at Graceworks. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Michael's background includes directing marketing and communications for the cybersecurity industry, as well as writing and public speaking as an analyst in the local media and marketing industry.

