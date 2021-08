The population of Allegheny County may not have grown by much in the past 10 years, but any growth at all is a surprise. When new data from the 2020 Census was released last week, it showed Allegheny County grew 2.2% in the last decade, by about 27,000 residents, to just more than 1.25 million. That was a jump from the most recent data from the Census prior to the decennial count from 2020, as the 2019 estimates had the population of Allegheny County about 7,000 lower than in 2010.