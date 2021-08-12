Rory Stricklin

He was born on November 16, 1978 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Rory grew up on his parents’ dairy farm milking cows and living the farm life. He attended school at Prague Public Schools where he was a valedictorian, all state in football, and an American Farmer through FFA. He attended undergraduate and veterinarian school at Oklahoma State University. He started his career at Shawnee Animal Hospital and later opened his dream practice, Wewoka Animal Hospital, with the love of his life, Jamie, in Wewoka, Oklahoma.