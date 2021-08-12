Cancel
Madison, SD

Cutting Edge Research

dsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s a very exciting time to be a technology researcher,” said Dr. Bhaskar Rimal, because there is always something new to study or develop. Rimal is an assistant professor of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University, and recently received a $90,000 Competitive Research Grant from the South Dakota Board of Regents to study aspects of new technology with electric vehicles (EVs).

