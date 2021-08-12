Activision Blizzard QA employees speak out about poor working conditions
A number of Activision Blizzard employees have spoken out publicly about poor working conditions for quality assurance testers at the company. Speaking to Kotaku, testers based out of multiple Activision Blizzard offices described conditions that included inadequate pay, a lack of benefits like dental care and paid sick leave, and a contract-based hiring system that left employees in an unstable hiring state, with uncertainty on if they would have their contracts renewed.www.gamasutra.com
Comments / 0