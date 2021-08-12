Cancel
Labor Issues

Activision Blizzard QA employees speak out about poor working conditions

By Bryant Francis
Gamasutra
 5 days ago

A number of Activision Blizzard employees have spoken out publicly about poor working conditions for quality assurance testers at the company. Speaking to Kotaku, testers based out of multiple Activision Blizzard offices described conditions that included inadequate pay, a lack of benefits like dental care and paid sick leave, and a contract-based hiring system that left employees in an unstable hiring state, with uncertainty on if they would have their contracts renewed.

Related
California StatePolygon

Riot must let workers talk to ‘unlawful workplace’ investigators, California says

League of Legends developer Riot Games has been accused by California regulators that the game maker hasn’t properly told its workers’ of their rights to participate in an ongoing investigation and lawsuit against the company. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which also filed suit against Activision Blizzard in July, released a statement Monday (PDF) that said Riot has delayed informing its employees of their rights for two months.
California StatePolygon

How the video game industry can unionize in the wake of Activision Blizzard

On July 28, hundreds of employees at Activision Blizzard staged a walkout to demand better working conditions for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ workers. The walkout came one week after the state of California sued the corporation, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination on the job. The lawsuit details are damning: Former Blizzard game director Alex Afrasiabi allegedly harassed multiple women at the company’s annual BlizzCon event. Senior male management also hung out in a hotel room that many named the “Cosby suite” after alleged — and later convicted — rapist Bill Cosby. Women frequently faced an overwhelming frat boy culture, including “cube crawls” where inebriated men would roam the office harassing women and making sexual advances.
Labor Issuesgamesindustry.biz

Singapore labor rights agency investigating Ubisoft

Ubisoft Singapore is being investigated by the country's labor rights agency over reports of sexual harassment and discrimination at the studio, according to The Straits Times. The paper reports that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) received a tip about issues at the Skull and Bones...
Lawgamingbolt.com

Some Overwatch Casters Have Stopped Referring To McCree By His Name Following The Activision-Blizzard Lawsuit

Recently, Activision Blizzard came under scrunity by California’s Department of Fair Employement and Housing on the grounds of sexual harrasment and discrimination, and a number of horrific scenes within the Irvine-based studio were unearthed. One such incident is the now-infamous Bill Cosby suite, where Jesse McCree was spotted alongside a number of high-ranking developers in the studio.
BusinessCNET

Activision Blizzard lawsuit: Diablo 4 director is out, latest updates

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack resigned from the company in early August, and now three senior employees have also left the company. Luis Barriga, director of the upcoming Diablo 4, Jesse McCree, that game's lead designer, and Jonathan LeCraft, a designer of World of Warcraft, have all been let go by Activision Blizzard, reports Kotaku.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Blizzard's QA Department Is a Nightmare for Employees, Report Suggests

A new report details exactly what it's like to work in Activision Blizzard's Quality Assurance (QA) Department—and it's not good. As it turns out, the massive publisher's often-called "unwelcoming" workplace culture spreads much farther than just the developers working on World of Warcraft—shocking, we know. According to the report, employees had to brave circumstances not too far from those described in the recent lawsuit against the company. These include low wages, long hours, and potentially "overt" aggression and/or discrimination against individuals within the LGBTQ+ community.
BusinessGamasutra

Diablo 4 director among three employees suddenly ousted at Blizzard

Kotaku is reporting that Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga, lead level designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft were let go from Blizzard today. The announcement follows weeks of fallout at Activision Blizzard over a California lawsuit filed by the Department of Equal Employment and Housing...
BusinessGamasutra

Industry vets respond to pushback after announcing mostly-white, male studio

Earlier today, we ran an interview with former Raccoon Logic co-founders Alex Hutchinson and Reid Schneider, formerly the developers behind the Google Stadia-backed Typhoon Studio. That interview included a photo of the mostly-white, mostly-male development team that makes up the foundation of the company. Shortly after publishing, Bloomberg games reporter...
Businesscogconnected.com

Activision Blizzard Comment On PlayStudios Reports

Activision Blizzard have come under a whole lot of fire over the last few weeks – multiple accusations of harassment by employees have lead to not only a walk-out protest by their employees, but also a criminal lawsuit by the state of California itself. Now, however, a new drama has arisen for Activision Blizzard due to rumors that they had invested the princely sum of $100 million into the Nevada-based development studio PlayStudios,

