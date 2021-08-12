Activision Blizzard QA employees speak out about poor working conditions

A new report details exactly what it's like to work in Activision Blizzard's Quality Assurance (QA) Department—and it's not good. As it turns out, the massive publisher's often-called "unwelcoming" workplace culture spreads much farther than just the developers working on World of Warcraft—shocking, we know. According to the report, employees had to brave circumstances not too far from those described in the recent lawsuit against the company. These include low wages, long hours, and potentially "overt" aggression and/or discrimination against individuals within the LGBTQ+ community.