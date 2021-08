After more than a year of connecting virtually, home-based travel agents will reunite for week of learning and networking. Travel agents with Dream Vacations, CruiseOne® and Cruises Inc.® will return to the high seas for their annual award-winning National Conference aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex the week of November 13 – 20, 2021. This year’s theme, TOGETHER, is a reflection and celebration of the travel industry’s collective perseverance to overcome the obstacles faced because of the pandemic, as well as the symbolism of being TOGETHER in-person as a large group for the first time. It also signifies that through virtual engagement events, travel advisors with Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. were able to stay connected TOGETHER over the last 18 months.