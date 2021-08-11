Cancel
Homer, AK

Town Crier

By Community Announcements
Homer News
 7 days ago

The Alaska Islands and Ocean Visitor Center has temporarily closed indoor services out of concerns for the health of visitors, employees and volunteers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise on the Southern Kenai Peninsula. Staff will continue to share information and greet visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at an outdoor station located near the center’s front doors. Outdoor activities and ranger-led programs will also continue. The refuge will continue to monitor local conditions and evaluate how best to safely increase public access to the visitor center if the number of cases declines.

