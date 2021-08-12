Cancel
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

‘Back to school, ring the bell’

By Sarah Knapp, Homer Flex School, Homer High School, Homer Middle School, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, West Homer Elementary
Homer News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is coming to an end, and for students in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, that means getting ready for classes to return next Tuesday, Aug. 17. While most of Alaska remains in the high-alert category for COVID-19 cases, KPBSD Director of Communications, Community and Government Relations Pegge Erkeneff says the school district is opening completely and wants parents and students to return to in-person learning. Online learning and homeschooling are still available options for students as well.

www.homernews.com

Comments / 0

