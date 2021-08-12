Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

County Offers Standard Immunizations for Children Returning to School; Immunization Requirements Remain in Effect

 5 days ago

County public health staff are offering free immunizations to eligible children so that immunization requirements are met before the beginning of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Children returning to school on Monday, Aug. 30 are required to have immunizations up to date, and parents must submit documentation by the first day of attendance. If students are not in compliance with immunization requirements, they can be excluded from school beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

