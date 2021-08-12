Madison police officer charged with Domestic Battery in Ripley County

VERSAILLES, IN — A Madison police officer was arrested Tuesday on a Domestic Battery charge following an incident that happened last month in Ripley County. Indiana State Police say a woman went to the Versailles Post on July 11 and reported that she was battered by her live-in boyfriend, 36-year-old Brian Ashcraft, who is an officer with the Madison Police Department. The alleged incident took place at a residence they share in Versailles.