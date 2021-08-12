Cancel
Economy

New Podcasts: Learn About Alpine-X & Meet Troy Walsh

thesnowpros.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to these new First Chair podcasts to learn about Alpine-X, an indoor snowsports facilities company, and then meet PSIA-AASI National Team member Troy Walsh. In this podcast, First Chair connects with John Emery, the CEO of Alpine-X, a company that is working to develop indoor snowsports facilities that will provide an authentic alpine experience to guests of all skill levels, while also making participation inclusive, accessible, convenient, and affordable to all. Listen to John’s vision to help bring the mountain to more people while delivering a fun, safe, consistent, and memorable family entertainment experience.

