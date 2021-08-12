New Podcasts: Learn About Alpine-X & Meet Troy Walsh

A majestic eagle is coming to the Betty Strong Encounter Center. “Learning about Eagles,” a program featuring a live eagle, will take place at the Center August 15 at 2:00 p.m. The SOAR staff will present a 45-minute program introducing audience members to the grace and beauty of the bald eagle. The event is appropriate for all ages. “Learning about Eagles” will explore the comeback of bald eagles in Iowa and what still threatens our national symbol. SOAR is an Iowa –based nonprofit that provides raptor rehabilitation, education and research. The program is sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund, which endeavors to provide engaging and educational opportunities for Siouxland families. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.