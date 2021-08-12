Massachusetts Police Departments share tribute to 8-year old Danny Sheehan

“Once in a lifetime…If you’re lucky, you get to spend time with a ‘Danny Sheehan.’. We are amongst those lucky few. Thanks Danny, thanks Natalie and Dan for sharing your gift with us. Lots of tears today, but more laughs from memories of his crazy (beyond his years) sense of humor, infectious smile, talent at flatulence he took such pride in 🤣, unsurpassed sweetness, and capacity to love that was – correction – endless!