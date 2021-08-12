North Leg of Interstate Drive Closes at Robinson Street

Beginning Friday, August 13, the north leg of Interstate Drive at Robinson Street will be closed for approximately 8 weeks. A posted detour route will be installed prior to the closure directing motorists to use Crossroads Boulevard and Pheasant Run Road. During this Phase 2B, Redlands Contracting will be constructing the new north leg of Interstate Drive connection to existing Interstate Drive north of Robinson Street.

History of the Project

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) conducted a bid opening on November 19, 2020, for the Robinson Street West of I-35 Project, located from I-35 to west of Rambling Oaks Drive/Cross Roads Boulevard intersection. The low bidder was Redlands Contracting, LLC. of Warr Acres, Oklahoma in the amount of $5,025,867.62. ODOT awarded this project at the December 7, 2020, Transportation Commission Meeting. This project has a 270-calendar day construction schedule. Taking into account weather days, staff estimates a winter 2021 completion. ODOT is administering the construction of this project because federal transportation funds are being used. They have contracted the day-to-day Construction Management to Jacobs of Oklahoma City.

The project involves the following items: