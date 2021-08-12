518 S Baltimore Ave

This beautifully updated RANCH is move in ready! Featuring hardwood floors in living room, main walk areas, all bedrooms, updated bathrooms with new vanities, tile, fresh paint, newer light & plumb fixtures and master shower with double shower rod! Updated kitchen with gray cabinets, subway tile backsplash, spacious island, stainless steel appliances w/GAS range with grill attachment and fridge stays! The finished lower level offers second living area, 4th NON-conforming room that's perfect for home office, gym, craft or flex room and a huge closet! Other features include covered patio, fenced yard, landscaping, double driveway for additional parking, shed and firepit stays! Extended garage with built-ins, sec/system, NEST thermostat, spiral staircase (provides additional access to basement from inside) and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Brand new roof (July 2021), and HVAC just 9 years young! Tastefully decorated thru-out, super clean, and just waiting for you!
