Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

518 S Baltimore Ave

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing provided courtesy of: Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty - Tiffany Wells. 504 Population Density (per sq. mile) Community data courtesy of LiveBy, Inc. *This Payment Calculator is intended for educational and planning purposes only. **Assumes 3.5% APR, 20% down payment, and conventional 30-year fixed rate first mortgage. Rates cited are...

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Mortgage Brokers#Insurance Premiums#Liveby Inc#Internetdata Exchange#Reecenichols Real Estate#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatereecenichols.com

7070 S Tiffani St

Welcome home to country living right outside the city on this 1.5 acre lot, just 1/8 mile off the blacktop east of Meadowlark and 127th St E. Commencement of construction to begin within 2 years of lot purchase. Preferred builder program in place. 6% marketing fee applies to all future improvements. Please see the attached covenants for additional requirements.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3582 SW Mayo AVE

Great investment opportunity! Currently used as a rental, this home is already producing passive income! Brand new HVAC in the last 2 years.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

132 S Saint Clair Ave

Attention Investors: 1 BR 1 BA slab home close to Friends University! Leased month to month for $325 and tenant plans to stay until the first of the year. New furnace, main water line. Newer water heater and roof. Vinyl siding, one new vinyl window. Window ac unit and forced air gas heat. Call to schedule your private showing!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1802 S 5TH AVE

Rare and Unique Orchard Valley Property! 1/2 acre lot with multiple outbuildings! Large and sunny kitchen with updated stainless appliances and gas range! Spacious living and dining area with mini-split AC unit! Big master bedroom with dual closets and ensuite bath! Lower level family room with wood & brick accents! Huge deck with separate hot tub room! Oversized 3-car attached garage with workspace and separate stall! Detached 4-car heated garage! Shed with concrete floor and power! Solar system! Awesome!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

422 N Kokomo Ave

Great investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Assessing the future of Baltimore's Harborplace

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Baltimore's Harborplace was once a bustling pavilion filled with shops and restaurants, but in recent years, the property has become a shell of its former self. The dual pavilions had their debut in the 1980s and were branded as the savior to Baltimore's downtown and helped turn...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3623 Everett Avenue

Three Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11417 Orchard Drive

Hearthside Homes is building their popular 2 Story, Manchester floor plan. This stunning plan features 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths and 2695 square feet of finished living space. Foundation is in and framing starting with a target of December 2021 completion. Images are simulated. Prairie Field is a new residential development in the Liberty North High School area located at Plattsburg Rd & 115th, Just N. of Liberty Hospital. Subdivision includes 188 single family homes and 55+ villa style homes. Amenities will include a swimming pool, play area and walking trails.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

810 S Maguire Street

Home sets in the main area of town. Easy access to any of the stores, work, Whiteman AFB or any of our main highways. Property offers covered back deck with large yard. Storage shed and a shop building.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2500 SW Mission AVE

Need more space? This 4 bedroom/2 bath ranch with 2-car garage could be the answer. Tons of potential, but needs updated throughout. Great location, an easy walk to nearby parks and amenities. Extra off street parking afforded the double driveways, potentially ideal for those with a boat or RV.
Home & Gardenreecenichols.com

10510 W 91st Street

This beautifully updated RANCH is move in ready! Featuring hardwood floors in living room, main walk areas, all bedrooms, updated bathrooms with new vanities, tile, fresh paint, newer light & plumb fixtures and master shower with double shower rod! Updated kitchen with gray cabinets, subway tile backsplash, spacious island, stainless steel appliances w/GAS range with grill attachment and fridge stays! The finished lower level offers second living area, 4th NON-conforming room that's perfect for home office, gym, craft or flex room and a huge closet! Other features include covered patio, fenced yard, landscaping, double driveway for additional parking, shed and firepit stays! Extended garage with built-ins, sec/system, NEST thermostat, spiral staircase (provides additional access to basement from inside) and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Brand new roof (July 2021), and HVAC just 9 years young! Tastefully decorated thru-out, super clean, and just waiting for you!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

518 S Meridian Ave

Welcome home to 518 S Meridian, upon pulling into the extra-long driveway you will notice the curb appeal of this wonderful 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Entering the home you will see gleaming original hardwood floors that stretch throughout most the main living areas. The large windows in the living room overlook the green front yard and mature trees. Flowing from the living room into the formal dining room you will see an original built-in china cabinet, separating the dining room from the kitchen area. The kitchen has been updated with LVP marble-look floors. The LVP floors are scratch and dent resistant, perfect for a bustling kitchen. The new countertops and subway backsplash give the kitchen light and bright feel. Moving into the laundry room you will see plenty of room for a washer and dryer and access into the back yard and driveway. Each of the 4 bedrooms is unique, they all feature various, original wood built-ins. Each built-in offers storage space and adds a special character to each room. The bathroom has a new vinyl surround and upgraded fixtures. Moving into the private backyard you will notice towering trees and a detached two-car garage. This garage is perfect for storage, extra living space, or hobby space. Hurry to schedule your private showing today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

4655 S Lulu Ave

Homes as nice as this are few and far between. This recently updated, spacious ranch is now available and is sure to go fast. With 1,628 square feet on one floor, there's so much this home has to offer. Beginning at the front porch, it's large enough to add seating and the space is pretty with the raised flower bed. You'll enter the home into a nice living room and dining area. There are two bedrooms and a full updated bathroom through the hall. Beautiful original refinished hardwood flooring throughout this entire space. The updated kitchen has ample storage and counter space, views to the family room, and comes complete with stainless steel appliances including the kitchen refrigerator. Passing through the kitchen you'll find a large family room with a wood burning stove and access to the backyard patio and deck. Off of the family room is the main level laundry, another updated full bathroom, and the master bedroom. The master bedroom has two closets, one has a barn door access as well as a custom, built-in hinged chest for additional storage. The garage is great as it's an attached, oversized two car with a large 2nd bay. Perfect for working in the garage or additional storage space. The large backyard of this home is fenced and contains a large concrete patio with a built-in fire pit, a back deck, and a couple sheds, both remaining with the sale of the home. You cannot beat the location of this corner lot, at .37 acre, in a quiet neighborhood near the highway, shopping, and favorite restaurants. Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely home your own.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Buffett Adds More Kroger, Welcomes Organon in Q2

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) Form 13F hit Monday afternoon, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the second quarter of 2021. Buffett and his team were fairly active sellers. Berkshire's 13F showed that the holding company fully exited stakes in three stocks spanning the materials, healthcare and communication services sectors. Buffett also pared back eight positions in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio during the second quarter.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
California State8newsnow.com

This city is set to become most expensive outside of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before you consider leaving the Bay Area over its high housing costs, make sure to research where you’re headed to prevent getting stuck in another expensive situation. A recent Zillow report is predicting several cities to become less affordable within a few short months. The report...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in Kroger while paring drug holdings

Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger, while scaling back several of its health care industry investments. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in a quarterly update with regulators Monday that it picked up almost 11 million shares of Kroger stock during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy