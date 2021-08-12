Cancel
422 N Kokomo Ave

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!

