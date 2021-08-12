422 N Kokomo Ave

This property will be offered via a sealed-bid auction. Details and requirements regarding the submission of bids are described in the Terms and Conditions, available under the Downloads section. Please contact Braden McCurdywith any questions regarding the process. All sealed-bid submissions are DUE NO LATER than September 7th, 2021at 1:00 PMCST. | Showings are available upon request. SEALED BID!!!Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity to own an updated duplex just north of downtown Wichita!The commercial propertyto the north is also being offered viasealed bid!!! (1) 2-bedroom apartment and (1) 3-bedroom apartment Currently rented for $1,200 total, but the tenant will vacate before closing Exterior painted in the last year Kitchens have been updated with new cabinetry and countertops Bathrooms have been updated with new tile and vanities Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Fire escape from the upstairs unit, laundry room in the basement Parking area in the back Shared meters Tax amount is "to be determined due to the propertys current status as tax-exempt. | The property is currently occupied by a tenant.There is no written lease available for the property. The tenant will vacate before closing. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Property available to preview by appointment. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount 7,500.