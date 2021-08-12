7070 S Tiffani St

This beautiful Ashley Park home is move in ready. It has been very well maintained and has numerous upgrades. From granite counter tops, designer back splash tile, luxury vinyl, new paint, new Pella windows on the main level, new HVAC in 2017, updated bathrooms, and so much more. This is a must see! The large kitchen has an island, pantry, pull out drawers in most of the cabinets, and built in desk. The laundry and half bath are just off the kitchen on the main level There is also eating space in the kitchen that is 10 x 13. The large living room has a decortive fire place and vaulted ceilings. The formal dining room is just off the livingroom. The basement has a large family room and a separate game room with a built in bar. There is another bedroom and there is an office that is about 90% complete. Seller recently replaced main manifold plumbing. The oversize two car garage has a built in work bench and overhead storage. This home is on a quiet street, the neighborhood has a playground for the kids, two pools, and a walking path arount the lake. Hurry...this one wont last.