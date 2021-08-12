Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

7070 S Tiffani St

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to country living right outside the city on this 1.5 acre lot, just 1/8 mile off the blacktop east of Meadowlark and 127th St E. Commencement of construction to begin within 2 years of lot purchase. Preferred builder program in place. 6% marketing fee applies to all future improvements. Please see the attached covenants for additional requirements.

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Mortgage Brokers#Mortgage Insurance#7070#This Payment Calculator#Internetdata Exchange#Reecenichols Real Estate#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2227 S Linden St

REMODELED ... TURN KEY ... SE WICHITA This is that HGTV house you have been searching for! Open layout, modern finishes, SHIPLAP, new floors, new paint, newer roof, newer HVAC, solid foundation. This one is in great shape and waiting for you to make it yours! Imagine getting to relax into this one being your own and getting to do whatever you want with it. Wouldn't it be so amazing to have the peace of mind knowing you own the home that fits your lifestyle and needs so well? Make sure to schedule your showing ASAP as we're sure this one won't last long! ***Agents & Buyers*** Showings start Friday with an open house Sunday. In the event of multiple offers we will review them all Monday and pick the best one. Bring your best and final offer from the start and be prepared to compete for this one :)
Real Estatereecenichols.com

518 S Baltimore Ave

Listing provided courtesy of: Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty - Tiffany Wells. 504 Population Density (per sq. mile) Community data courtesy of LiveBy, Inc. *This Payment Calculator is intended for educational and planning purposes only. **Assumes 3.5% APR, 20% down payment, and conventional 30-year fixed rate first mortgage. Rates cited are...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

810 S Maguire Street

Home sets in the main area of town. Easy access to any of the stores, work, Whiteman AFB or any of our main highways. Property offers covered back deck with large yard. Storage shed and a shop building.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1715 S Gordon St

Affordable home in South West Wichita perfect for you and your family! 4 Bed 1 Bath 984 sq ft and large lot. Walking distance to Payne Elementary and close highway access making it easy to commute anywhere. Newly painted on outside with convenient laundry in the kitchen. New furnace in 2015. Easy to maintain metal siding. Large fenced in backyard with plenty of storage and beautiful patio.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

337 S Gorin St

This home has 3 beautiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, and amazing detail! The dishwasher, oven, range, microwave and refrigerator stay with the property and the washer and dryer are negotiable. The 2 car detached garage has been newly sheet rocked with a waterproof barrier behind and new LED lighting. The home has been completely painted inside over the last 1.5 years. New luxury vinyl flooring in the master bedroom/bathroom and hall bathroom. Seller has done so much to update this home you do not want to miss out on this opportunity. Curtains and rods will remain as well as built in desk in the master. The master bedroom armoires are fixed to the wall and will remain. All tv wall mounts will be removed and holes repaired.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

12119 S 205th St

Showcase Homes popular split bedroom plan that was designed with you in mind! Situated on a west facing, walkout lot in Lakeview which is home to the upcoming NRD lake and close to the upcoming Gretna Recreation Center! Generous upgrades & modern finishes throughout. Stunning great room w/ linear fireplace, shiplap wall, & built-in cabinets that make a big statement. Gorgeous kitchen w/ shaker cabinets and shelving, soft close drawers, wood cabinet hood, large island w/ quartz countertops, & huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar. Private master bedroom tucked away from the main part of the home & other bedrooms. Master closet connects to laundry room. Spacious dropzone area w/ lockers. Awesome finished basement w/ large rec area w/ corner fireplace, wetbar, 2 beds, ¾ bath, & storage room. All interior selections have been made for you! Pictures of same floor plan but another Showcase Home. Be in your new home before the end of the year!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

5515 S 80th St

Worry free living on a corner lot in Ralston? You betcha! This house has had air conditioner, furnace, water heater, and new water lines throughout the house, new windows, brand new siding, gutters and new garage doors and openers. All it needs is your personal touch on the inside. Great layout with additional space to be converted in basement. Tons of storage on site as well with the two car detached garage. The Ralston Hinge project is off and running and this house was already a short distance from parks, trails, sports fields, restaurants, schools, library, a pool and other community activities.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

915 S Holyoke St

Fantastic brick ranch home with hardwood floors and large windows in the front of the home that go from floor to almost ceiling! Fabulous built ins through out the home. Decorative fireplaces in the living room and basement recreation room. Large dining room with built in hutch and large front window! Fenced back yard.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

222 S 3rd St

A beautiful neighborhood with large, established shade trees is where you will find this spacious, 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home! Buyers will appreciate the space this home offers with over 2000 square feet on just the main floor. It sits on a short half acre with a fenced yard, 2 car attached garage and one car detached with alley access. This is a great home for entertaining as it has two living rooms on the main level, a formal dining room, 4 bedrooms and the laundry is part of the drop zone inside the garage entrance. One of the living rooms is located off the kitchen allowing it to be a formal sitting room, home office, toy area, 2nd eating areawhatever the buyers choose. The 2nd living room is much larger and boasts a stone, wood burning fireplace. This basement has been remodeled adding two more conforming bedrooms, a third bath, family room, office and plenty of storage. Sellers have painted the exterior, installed a new roof/guttering in 2015, new flooring in 2020 and have done a great job maintaining this property inside and out. Perfect location a block from the city park/swimming pool and walking distance to all of the schools. This is great home for the money and wont stay on the market long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

224 S REED ST

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home on corner lot that has lots of updates including windows, flooring, new kitchen with cabinetscountertops, laundry room, bathroom, large dining & living room. Well color coordinated.Patio and detached shop/ garage. Located close to schools, parks, and Rec center.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

402 S 11TH ST

Rare historic tree area home that has been meticulously cared for and preserved. Enjoy the serenity of the park like setting on its corner lot from your covered front porch, upstairs balcony or from the natural gas fire pit. Upgrades and exquisite details throughout. Hardwood floors, granite tile counter tops, pocket doors and ample storage. One car garage, storage shed and sprinkler system. Home was recently painted with a new garage roof. Come look for yourself and fall in love with this unique gem.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

115 S Rutan St

This is a lovely way to be in the elegant and stately Hillcrest Building. Bright and open plan. Lots of kitchen counter space. Appliances stay and kitchen refrigerator. Tile floors in the kitchen and bath. Wood floors and clean lines, make this space yours ! Murphy bed in the large living room. Wide and long hallway for a desk or gallery. 2 oversized closets. West view of downtown. One owner occupant per building regulations. The HOA dues cover exterior maintenance and insurance; 24 hour security; basic cable, utilities and property taxes. Covered Parking, if space is available, is an additional $90 per month. Valet parking. Additionally package /grocery delivery to your door. Work out room and laundry in the shared basement accessible to co-op unit owners. Sky room available for entertaining , top floor with fabulous city views & full kitchen. No pets. There is also a guest room that owners can reserve for houseguests.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

126 W 83RD ST S

Move in Ready! This all BRICK home was recently updated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has a new kitchen including cabinets, granite tops, and appliances, new bathroom including tub vanity with granite, new interior and exterior paint, new floor covering, new roof, new hot water heater. Enjoy the space and convenience of a circle driveway. There is a full brick outbuilding in the backyard, and nearly 1 acre yard for all of your outdoor activities.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1621 S Estelle St

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 garage attached home. All new carpet throughout plus new laminate in Kitchen. Real hardwood under carpet. Composition roof replaced in 2017, Hot water tank is 2 years old and recently new plumbing in the Kitchen. Large fenced backyard with private view. never gas range and over.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

7625 W ONeil St

This beautiful Ashley Park home is move in ready. It has been very well maintained and has numerous upgrades. From granite counter tops, designer back splash tile, luxury vinyl, new paint, new Pella windows on the main level, new HVAC in 2017, updated bathrooms, and so much more. This is a must see! The large kitchen has an island, pantry, pull out drawers in most of the cabinets, and built in desk. The laundry and half bath are just off the kitchen on the main level There is also eating space in the kitchen that is 10 x 13. The large living room has a decortive fire place and vaulted ceilings. The formal dining room is just off the livingroom. The basement has a large family room and a separate game room with a built in bar. There is another bedroom and there is an office that is about 90% complete. Seller recently replaced main manifold plumbing. The oversize two car garage has a built in work bench and overhead storage. This home is on a quiet street, the neighborhood has a playground for the kids, two pools, and a walking path arount the lake. Hurry...this one wont last.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3582 SW Mayo AVE

Great investment opportunity! Currently used as a rental, this home is already producing passive income! Brand new HVAC in the last 2 years.
Real EstateAugusta Free Press

Who is eligible for a reverse mortgage plan?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Reverse mortgage plans are becoming more and more popular among the general public. With appealing plans and deals, people can now choose from several reverse mortgage plans available to them. While some individuals greatly benefit from the abovementioned plans, others can lose...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3316 E Osie St

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 4th bonus room in basement, additional large family room with dry bar and 1-car attached garage in established Southeast Wichita Neighborhood! This home features an open floor plan with spacious living and dining room with beautiful original stone fireplace, glass dining room built ins, NEW windows, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW subway tile backsplash and NEW appliances, NEW luxury vinyl flooring, NEW carpeting and pad, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW plumbing faucets and toilets, NEW light fixtures throughout, new cabinet hardware and door knobs! This home features three bedrooms plus 4th non-conforming room and Two bathrooms, large basement family room and basement finished laundry room space. Updates to the home include new windows, new exterior paint, new carpeting and pad, new interior paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new quartz countertops, new toilets, faucets, appliances and light fixtures! The back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the fenced yard, and the location is close to nearby dining and shopping. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this home yours!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

248 S PINECREST ST

This charming ranch would be a great first home, investment property or could be an option for downsizing and features beautiful hardwood flooring, fresh neutral decor throughout, lovely living room with large windows to bring in the natural light, built-in bookcases, and a fireplace, formal dining room with chair rail molding, two built-in corner hutches, and large windows, light and bright kitchen with tile flooring, shelving, tile backsplash, fully applianced, and an eating space with a fold down table. This main floor also features two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Just imagine all the possibilities in this fabulous finished family room with tile flooring, neutral decor, and fireplace with brick surround, and ample storage space! Sit back and relax out on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard. Welcome Home!

Comments / 0

Community Policy