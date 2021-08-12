7070 S Tiffani St

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 4th bonus room in basement, additional large family room with dry bar and 1-car attached garage in established Southeast Wichita Neighborhood! This home features an open floor plan with spacious living and dining room with beautiful original stone fireplace, glass dining room built ins, NEW windows, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW subway tile backsplash and NEW appliances, NEW luxury vinyl flooring, NEW carpeting and pad, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW plumbing faucets and toilets, NEW light fixtures throughout, new cabinet hardware and door knobs! This home features three bedrooms plus 4th non-conforming room and Two bathrooms, large basement family room and basement finished laundry room space. Updates to the home include new windows, new exterior paint, new carpeting and pad, new interior paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new quartz countertops, new toilets, faucets, appliances and light fixtures! The back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the fenced yard, and the location is close to nearby dining and shopping. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this home yours!
