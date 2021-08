The Buona Companies, owner and operators of the famous Chicago Family-Owned restaurant group, recently announced that their Plant-Based Italian “Beef” will be a permanent addition to their franchise menu. It will also become available in select retail locations this winter. Customers were first able to try Buona’s Plant-Based Italian “Beef” in April of 2021 as part of the Plant-Based Italian Beefless Sandwich, a vegan alternative to their Original Italian Beef. This sandwich was originally meant to be a limited time offering, but based on the overwhelming positive response – Buona has decided to keep the sandwich on their menu and include it at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Jewel-Osco Grocery Stores starting in November 2021.