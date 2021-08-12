WVC requiring vaccines for employees
Libby Siebens, community relations executive director, 509-682-6436. WVC has made the decision to require vaccines for employees. Employees are required to be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of class on Monday, Sept. 27. They must document their vaccination status by that date by using a free online documentation tool, which will be available beginning August 16. Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.www.wvc.edu
