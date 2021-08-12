Cancel
Real Estate

1251 N BALTIMORE AVE

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper cute, full brick Ranch in the Pleasantview area of Derby! Great street appeal with huge covered front porch and located close to shopping and easy access to Wichita! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and attached garage, just perfect for a first-time home buyer, small family, or investment property! Upon entering, you'll notice the wonderful bay window in the living room that gives a spacious feel and lets in tons of light! Many great updates including all new lighting, beautiful re-finished original hardwood floor in living room, brand new kitchen flooring, new sliding door in dining room, updated bath, fresh paint, new thermostat, and roof is just 7 years old! The replacement windows are approx 10 yrs old. The backyard is just beautiful with wood deck running the length of the house, storage building, storm cellar, wood fencing, and nice dog run for the pets! Pride of ownership certainly shows in this well maintained property! Call today for your private showing as this great home won't last long!

