The unthinkable has happened. Lionel Messi will indeed be leaving FC Barcelona this summer after the club chose the possibility of the European Super League over accepting a cash windfall from an investment deal LaLiga scored that would have enabled Barça to afford the club legend. And while Real Madrid fans relish the prospect of no longer having to deal with Messi, even as losing a legendary figure in the league leaves a hole, they are also looking forward to how Messi’s availability impacts their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.