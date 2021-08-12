Cancel
Real Estate

Social Media Strategist and Best-Selling Author Chelsea Peitz Selected as Featured Speaker for the LRE® Fall Reunion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WA - Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate is thrilled to announce that real estate social media strategist and best-selling author Chelsea Peitz has been selected as a featured speaker for the upcoming LRE® Fall Reunion in Scottsdale, AZ. The 22-year notable industry veteran will draw from her previous experience as a licensed agent and share uncomplicated, effective social media strategies that empower real estate professionals and help grow their real estate business.

