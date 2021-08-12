Cancel
Texas State

Bicycle & Pedestrian Fatal Crashes Up in Texas

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX – Despite a decrease in traffic crashes in 2020, Texas saw a dramatic rise in the number of people killed walking and biking on our roadways. Last year, 731 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, an increase of 9% from 2019. Crashes involving bicyclists claimed the lives of 82 people, up from 68 deaths the previous year. These numbers reflect an alarming trend of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities increasing over the last five years.

