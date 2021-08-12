Mayor Dyer & Chief Rolón Visit COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Cancel
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Police Chief Orlando Rolón Visit COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Site at Orlando Police Department Headquarters

WHAT:

As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact Central Florida, the City of Orlando is working to further expand vaccine opportunities to as many residents as possible. In partnership with Orange County and the Department of Health - Orange County, the City of Orlando is bringing mobile vaccine sites to residents in their neighborhoods over the next few weeks through the #IGotMyShot Trailer.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Police Chief Orlando Rolón will visit the mobile vaccine site at the Orlando Police Department Headquarters. This site will be open for vaccines from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

WHEN:

Friday, August 13, 2021

9:30 a.m.

***Mayor Dyer will be available for media interviews immediately following the visit.***

WHERE:

Orlando Police Department, 1250 West South Street

MOBILE VACCINE SITE SCHEDULE:

Dates and times for the vaccine sites are schedule to change. Residents can learn more about the mobile vaccine sites at neighborhood centers and other City of Orlando facilities by visiting orlando.gov/mobilevaccines.

Week of August 15th

  • Monday, August 16 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Week of August 22nd

  • Thursday, August 26 – Orlando City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Week of August 29th

  • Tuesday, August 31 – John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 1002 West Carter Street (3 – 6 p.m.)

Week of September 5th

  • Sunday, September 5 – Lake Eola Park/Orlando Farmers Market, East Washington Street at North Eola Drive (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Week of September 26th

  • Sunday, September 26 – Lake Eola Park/Orlando Farmers Market, East Washington Street at North Eola Drive (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

