With a new Lids partnership, Chase Rice is putting his personal motto on a hat

I think it’s safe to say that people are pretty much over having to cancel their plans to see their favorite musicians perform live. Well, Chase Rice is with you! Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, Rice has been one of the most outspoken country singers when it’s come to opposing restrictions. In fact, he received criticism from others in the industry last summer when he played for a packed crowd of unmasked fans as COVID-19 numbers were surging.