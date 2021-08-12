With a new Lids partnership, Chase Rice is putting his personal motto on a hat
Chase Rice launches a new partnership with global hat retailer Lids this week, beginning with his first hat design, featuring his very own Head Down Eyes Up brand. That phrase has been one of Chase’s personal mottos over the years, and it’s gotten him through some tough times, like an ankle injury that once sidelined him during what he hoped would be his breakout season as a football player.www.weisradio.com
