Thor: Love and Thunder is a “Full-Blown Love Story”

By Kayti Burt
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomance has never been the strongest element of the MCU’s Thor solo movies—so much so that, when Thor: Ragnarok wrote out Thor’s central love interest, Natalie Portman’s scientist Jane Foster, no one really cared. This is why it’s so damn impressive that Taika Waititi, the director and co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, plans to go hard-core romance for the Phase 4 flick.

