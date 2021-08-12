Thor: Love and Thunder is a “Full-Blown Love Story”

Thanks to the lockdown of everything last year, including Hollywood, we’ve been waiting for the newest Thor movie for almost two years now since it was announced at Comic-Con in 2019. We know Chris Hemsworth will be back for it, of course. Taika Waititi, who directed “Thor: Ragnarok” is going to be back for it also, and he did such a great job with that one that we can’t wait to see what he does here. Even Natalie Portman is coming back as Dr. Jane Foster (she actually becomes Thor in the movie). But we’re really excited about the new guy – Christian Bale – who made the switch from the DC to the Marvel Universe for this movie. He’ll be playing the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. He seems perfectly suited to be a Marvel villain, although he usually takes very serious roles. Those people are usually the most fun when they do something completely different, and he feels like someone who would have a blast getting to be the bad guy. We just got a sneak peek of his character, so here are five predictions we’re making about his role in the new “Thor” movie.