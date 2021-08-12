Cancel
Watch the raw and emotional trailer for ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ about the actress’ MS battle

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer has been released for Introducing, Selma Blair, a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair‘s battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments of Selma dealing with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent her 10-year-old son, Arthur.

