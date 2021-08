Re: Financial Stability Board, Policy Proposals to Enhance Money Market Fund Resilience: Consultation report (June 30, 2021) The American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) consultation report, Policy Proposals to Enhance Money Market Fund Resilience (Report). In reaction to market disruption in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FSB issued the Report outlining “policy proposals to enhance [money market fund] resilience, including with respect to the appropriate structure of the sector and of underlying short-term funding markets.” The Report follows similar inquiries into money market funds (MMFs) in the United States by the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).