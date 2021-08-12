Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

College-Scandal Parents' Guilty Plea Leaves 6 Awaiting Trial

By Patricia Hurtado
fa-mag.com
 5 days ago

The handful of parents who remain facing trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal dwindled further as California media executive Elisabeth Kimmel agreed to plead guilty. Kimmel, who will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, was to go on trial next month. Her plea deal reduces the number of parents fighting the charges in the nationwide case to six. She will be the 32nd parent to plead guilty.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#College Admissions#Boston#Georgetown University#Pimco#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisInside Higher Ed

Another Parent Admits Guilt

Another parent has admitted guilt in the admissions scandal. Elisabeth Kimmel admitted that she paid Rick Singer and others $275,000 to facilitate her daughter's admission to Georgetown University by having Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst allocate a tennis admission slot to her daughter, even though she was not a competitive tennis player and was not actually being recruited to play. Kimmel also paid Singer and others $250,000 to facilitate her son's admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter.
New York City, NYabc11.com

Plea deal in horse doping scandal includes $25 million restitution

Two defendants indicted in a massive racehorse doping scandal in New York have have pled guilty. Thoroughbred trainer Jorge Navarro and the head of a New York veterinary clinic, Kristian Rhein, were among more than two dozen people charged in a widespread scheme that prosecutors have alleged endangered horses, cheated bettors at tracks across the country and upended thoroughbred racing.
Morgan City, LADaily Review

Karen Duhon enters guilty plea in Capital Management fraud case

Karen Duhon, accused of being part of a fraud scheme that bilked more than $3 million from Morgan City's Capital Management Consultants Inc., entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of a five-count federal indictment as part of a plea agreement. Duhon pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Doctor gives guilty plea for workers' comp fraud

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Louisiana doctor pleaded guilty Friday to workers' compensation fraud related to taking kickbacks from an Arkansas company. Robert Dale Bernauer Sr., 74, waived indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with conspiracy to violate five federal statutes. According to court documents, Bernauer, an orthopedic surgeon and clinician who practiced in Lake Charles, made more than $1 million off the scheme between 2011 and 2017.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Shore News Network

Three Federal Trials: Three Guilty Verdicts

LITTLE ROCK—The week of July 26, 2021, brought three guilty verdicts in separate federal trials. A combination of pandemic-related delays and a significant increase in caseload resulted in four simultaneous jury trials in federal court last week. One trial is expected to last several weeks, and the other three concluded last week with the convictions of three defendants.
York, NEYork News-Times

Not guilty plea entered in terroristic threats case

YORK – Zaine D. Mason, 21, of Aurora, has been charged with felony terroristic threats as he is accused of threatening a woman in York. This past week he pleaded not guilty before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court. The charge of terroristic threats is a Class...
Anamosa, IAkiwaradio.com

Prosecutor Says Inmate’s Guilty Plea Is Rare

Anamosa, Iowa — The prosecutor in the case of the inmate who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in the deaths of two employees at the Anamosa prison says such pleas are rare. Thomas Woodard also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one charge of attempted murder.Assistant Attorney General, Scott Brown, told KCRG-TV that he has been a prosecutor for almost 30 years and never had anybody plead guilty to the felony charge. Woodard will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole — and the deal calls for him to be transferred to the Nebraska prison system to serve his sentence. Brown mentioned Nebraska was one of several options the Department of Corrections had on where to send Woodard.
Congress & Courtsabc17news.com

Some US Capitol rioters stay defiant, even while pleading guilty

Boyd Camper was set to join the ranks of those pleading guilty in the January 6 insurrection when the federal judge overseeing the case abruptly postponed the plea hearing over questions about whether Camper really believed he did anything wrong. “Then this plea doesn’t go forward,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told...
Law Enforcementwpde.com

Former prison guard admits role in major drug trafficking conspiracy

A former prison guard has admitted to participating in a South Georgia drug trafficking operation that included smuggling contraband to inmates. 41-year-old Jessica Burnett, also known as "The Madam", awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Public SafetySo Md News.com

Credit card fraud scheme ends in guilty plea

Ricardo Carter II, age 37, of Camp Springs pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a check kiting and credit scheme using the stolen identity information of coworkers and job applicants to open fraudulent bank and credit accounts, causing more than $119,000 in losses to victim financial institutions.
Bernalillo County, NMKRQE News 13

Jury reaches guilty verdict in Izaiah Garcia trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A verdict has been returned in the Izaiah Garcia trial. Monday, the jury reached a verdict that Garcia was guilty of first-degree murder of “depraved mind.” They also found Garcia guilty of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the definition of first-degree murder of depraved mind is “an act which the defendant knew was greatly dangerous to the lives of others indicating a depraved mind without regard for human life.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy