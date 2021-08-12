College-Scandal Parents' Guilty Plea Leaves 6 Awaiting Trial

Anamosa, Iowa — The prosecutor in the case of the inmate who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in the deaths of two employees at the Anamosa prison says such pleas are rare. Thomas Woodard also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one charge of attempted murder.Assistant Attorney General, Scott Brown, told KCRG-TV that he has been a prosecutor for almost 30 years and never had anybody plead guilty to the felony charge. Woodard will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole — and the deal calls for him to be transferred to the Nebraska prison system to serve his sentence. Brown mentioned Nebraska was one of several options the Department of Corrections had on where to send Woodard.