College-Scandal Parents' Guilty Plea Leaves 6 Awaiting Trial
The handful of parents who remain facing trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal dwindled further as California media executive Elisabeth Kimmel agreed to plead guilty. Kimmel, who will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, was to go on trial next month. Her plea deal reduces the number of parents fighting the charges in the nationwide case to six. She will be the 32nd parent to plead guilty.www.fa-mag.com
