Form 25-NSE Sunstone Hotel Investors Filed by: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1) That the entire class of this security was called for redemption, maturity or retirement on August 12, 2021; appropriate notice thereof was given; funds sufficient for the payment of all such securities were deposited with an agency authorized to make such payment; and such funds were made available to security holders on August 12, 2021. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on August 12, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

