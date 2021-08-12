Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pelham, AL

Advertisement for Bids - Chandalar Drive PVC Water Main Replacement

pelhamalabama.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSealed proposals for the construction of Chandalar Drive PVC Water Main Replacement will be received by The City of Pelham, Alabama (Owner) in the Ballroom of the Pelham Civic Center in Pelham, Alabama at 500 Amphitheater Road until 2:00 p.m., the prevailing time, on September 2, 2021 or by mailing to Post Office Box 1479, Pelham, Alabama 35124 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. The bid is comprised of the following principal items and approximate quantities:

pelhamalabama.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Pelham, AL
Government
City
Pelham, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvc#The Pelham Civic Center#Post Office Box 1479#Alabama 35226#Bond Agents#Pre Bid Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy