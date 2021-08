The residents of Animas City are about to lose one of our most beautiful trees, thanks to the city of Durango. The majestic old cottonwood sits at the northeast side of the Emerson-Parks bridge. Its roots dig deep into the Animas River, and it is one of the healthiest trees in the neighborhood. It is always the last one to turn gold in the fall, and what a beautiful golden yellow it is! When its leaves fall, we know winter is here.