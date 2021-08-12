Understanding… PMI backlogs of work: a key indicator of capacity utilisation, providing insights into investment, hiring and inflation

The backlogs of work index from IHS Markit's PMI business surveys captures the volume of orders that a company has received but has yet to either start work on or complete. As such, the index is a useful barometer of the extent to which companies are struggling to cope with demand and can hence act as a leading indicator of the expansion of capacity through either investment or hiring. The index can also provide useful information about pricing power and developing inflation trends, as well as corporate earnings.