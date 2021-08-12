Attend the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest Lunch and Learn Series

Last year right around now I shared in this column about one of the pandemic’s silver linings, the North Coast Growers’ Association’s “Harvest Box” program. When I started my current contribution to this column, I was living in a seemingly different world from last summer, one in which we had made it to the other side of the pandemic and festivals and in-person events were finally happening again. The pandemic however quickly took a swift turn, roaring back into full effect on the North Coast. As I reeled with the prospect of our “new” reality, I found myself questioning what really matters and grappling with how to feel more connected — how to maintain resilience in the face of our current setback. I found myself thinking back to that piece I wrote a year ago and how optimistic and appreciative writing it made me feel about the positive unexpected things that can emerge from challenging times.