Attend the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest Lunch and Learn Series

By Katherine Jamieson
msu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about successes and challenges in entrepreneurial resilience, recovery and reconnection at the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest conference, Oct. 5-28, 2021. What is the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest?. Join other like-minded community leaders to learn exciting concepts and fresh ideas to refocus and connect your local communities at this fall...

www.canr.msu.edu

