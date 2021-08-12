Attend the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest Lunch and Learn Series
Learn about successes and challenges in entrepreneurial resilience, recovery and reconnection at the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest conference, Oct. 5-28, 2021. What is the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Octoberfest?. Join other like-minded community leaders to learn exciting concepts and fresh ideas to refocus and connect your local communities at this fall...www.canr.msu.edu
